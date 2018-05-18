0 Man who fired shots at Trump golf course in Miami wounded by police

DORAL, Fla. - A man who fired shots at a Miami-area golf course owned by President Donald Trump was shot and wounded early Friday, the Sun-Sentinel reported.

The man, whose identity was not immediately known, was waving an American flag and “yelling and spewing some information” about Trump at Trump National Doral, the golf and spa resort owned by the president.

“Subject is in custody. No known victims at this point,” the Doral Police Department tweeted.

DPD responded to a shots fired call at the Trump National Golf Resort. Subject is in custody. No known Victims at this point. CP with media area at the parking lot of Carolina Ale house. More info to follow. Again, no known Victims at this time. No further threat. pic.twitter.com/vmNx0HcDph — Doral Police Dept. (@DoralPolice) May 18, 2018

The incident occurred about 1:30 a.m., Miami-Dade Police Director Juan Perez said at a news conference.

Doral police responded after receiving 911 calls, and Perez said a fire alarm was also pulled.

“This was a definite attempt to lure officers into the lobby of that hotel,” Perez said.

Perez added that the officers, “Did not hesitate for one second to engage this individual who was actively shooting in the lobby of the hotel.”

“He had an American flag that he did drape over the counter — that all will be part of the investigation, we’re going to take it from there and see what his real motives are,” Perez said.

(1 of 2) #MDPD: The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating a police involved shooting that occurred at the @TrumpDoral. Officers responded to a shots fired call where a male subject was shot by responding officers. pic.twitter.com/vT69t5tZOs — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 18, 2018 (2 of 2) The subject was transported to a local hospital, his condition is unknown. No shooting victims have been reported at this time. More information to follow as it becomes available. pic.twitter.com/auJSYiRJbo — Miami-Dade Police (@MiamiDadePD) May 18, 2018

The alleged shooter was taken to Kendall Regional Medical Center with multiple gunshot wounds to his lower extremities, WPLG reported. A Doral police officer suffered a possible broken wrist and was taken to Baptist Hospital, according to WPLG.

The Trump National Doral Golf Club is the former host of a PGA Tour event, and until last year was the venue of the World Golf Championship tournament for more than four decades, CNN reported.

