Man who fatally stabbed aunt, beat her with frying pan sentenced to 25 years in prison

A New Jersey man accused of stabbing his aunt 47 times and beating her over the head with a frying pan was sentenced to 25 years in prison after agreeing to a plea deal Friday, NJ.com reported.
Daryl J. Graves, 24, pleaded guilty to a charge of first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the July 2018 death of 60-year-old Patricia Graves, the website reported.
Before agreeing to a plea deal with prosecutors, Graves had been indicted on a first-degree murder charge, NJ.com reported. He must serve 85 percent of his sentence before he is eligible for parole and is subject to five years or parole supervision after his release, the website reported.
According to court records, Graves told investigators he argued with his aunt in her Penns Grove home. He grabbed a frying pan and struck her on the head and face before stabbing her, NJ.com reported.
Investigators said Graves put a plastic bag over his aunt’s head to “prevent blood from spilling onto the floor,” according to his criminal complaint.
Graves’ attorney read a statement from Graves, who apologized to his aunt’s family, NJ.com reported.
“My apologies won’t replace the loss of your sister, but I still want to offer my sincerest apologies for what I did,” he wrote.
