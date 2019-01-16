  • Man uses dolly to steal food from McDonald's, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Updated:

    A thief stole a cash register and boxes of food from a freezer at a McDonald’s restaurant in Mississippi, while using a dolly to take the items, WLBT reported.

    The burglary occurred at the fast-food restaurant at 3:56 a.m. Wednesday, Jackson police Cpl. Colendula Green told the television station.

    A McDonald’s employee told WLBT that she and her boss arrived at the restaurant for work when they saw a man run out of the office and out the back door of the business.

    The man was pushing a dolly with boxes of food down the street, the employee told the television station. When the man saw the employees, he left the dolly and food on the street, got into a nearby car and left the area, police said.

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories