Man tackles another man for taking upskirt photos of his daughter, other women

    By: Natalie Dreier, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CYPRESS, Calif. - A father took matters into his own hands when he noticed a man he said was following his daughter and wife around a southern California Target on Tuesday.

    Ismael Duarte was a the store with his 15-year-old daughter and his wife when he saw a man acting strangely, dropping his phone to the ground and kicking it. He went over tho the man when they noticed him put the phone into camera mode and follow his daughter, KTLA reported

    Duarte tackled the man, later identified as Jorge Ibarra Jr., but he got away. Duarte was able to get photos of Ibarra’s car before he left the store’s parking lot.

     

    Duarte alerted police. Two victims and other witnesses were able to identify Ibarra, KCAL reported. He is also suspected of doing similar things at a different Target location earlier the same day. 

    Ibarra was arrested Wednesday and was taken to the Orange County Jail on $25,000 bail, KTLA reported.

