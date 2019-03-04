DESCHUTES COUNTY, Ore. - A man survived on taco sauce while he was stranded for five days in his SUV with his dog because of a snowstorm.
To Jeremy Taylor, Taco Bell fire sauce saves lives.
That’s what he survived on when he was stuck for five days in his SUV with his dog, Ally, after a snowstorm left him stranded on a forest service road in Oregon, according to the Deschutes County Sheriff’s Office.
Taylor, 36, told authorities he went up the road Feb. 24 but got stuck in the snow.
He tried to walk out Monday, but the snow was too deep, and he and his dog returned to the SUV, KATU reported. A missing person alert was sent out Wednesday.
A snowmobiler found him Friday and officials used specialized equipment to dig him out, CNN reported.
Taylor periodically started the SUV to keep warm, WTHR reported. He and his dog were in good condition, although a bit hungry.
