Man stuffs Walmart steaks in pants, escapes on moped, police said

Police said a man took more than $100 worth of steaks, stashed them down his pants then used a moped to get away from his alleged crime.
It all happened in Nashville, North Carolina, Monday, WNCN reported.
Nash County sheriff’s deputies eventually caught Keith Jordan in the pouring rain riding on the moped, WNCN reported.
They said they found at least nine packages of steaks stuffed in Jordan’s pant legs when they pulled him over. They said he left the store without paying for them.
Deputies posted photos of the man’s haul and his arrest to the sheriff’s Facebook page with the hashtags, “#nosteakdinnertonight” and “#nosteakforyou.”
