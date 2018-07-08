  • Man stole Walmart trailer full of merchandise, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    Walmart and other retail stores have dealt with shoplifters for years. But this was retail theft on a massive scale.

    Indiana police arrested a Tennessee man and charged him with stealing a Walmart trailer full of merchandise, WNDU reported.

    Josephvon Johnson, 42, of Jackson, Tennessee, was arrested in Mishawaka, Indiana, and charged with stealing a Walmart trailer from a store in Lansing, Illinois, WNDU reported. Several people were unloading the trailer and bringing the goods into a residence, police said.

    Walmart workers were dispatched to the home to reclaim the lost inventory, WXIN reported.

    The case is under review by the Saint Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office.

