Man stabs wife with pruning shears in Walmart parking lot, police say

SOUTH UNION TOWNSHIP, Pa. - A man is in jail after police say he stabbed his estranged wife with pruning shears in the parking lot of a Pennsylvania Walmart.
According to Pennsylvania State Police, Robert Carpenter, 55, met his estranged wife at the South Union Township location in Fayette County to exchange a debit card.
Once they started arguing, police said Carpenter slashed the tires on the victim's van before cutting her hand and arm.
She was taken to the hospital.
Carpenter is charged with aggravated assault.
The victim is expected to be OK.
