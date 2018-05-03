Man shoots noisy smoke detector to shut it up, points gun at first responders, police say

BARTON, Vt. - A Vermont man who was tired of his noisy smoke detector was arrested after police say he decided to use a shotgun to shut it up for good.
No injuries were reported after a #VT man angry at his smoke alarm took matters — and a shotgun — into his own hands, according to a @VTStatePolice investigation.https://t.co/2yo2htZly8#btv pic.twitter.com/Zj9ZFW3Snl— Adam Silverman (@Wej12) May 1, 2018
According to a Vermont State Police news release, Leroy Mason, 68, of Barton was charged with aggravated assault with a weapon and reckless endangerment after police say he fired his 20-gauge shotgun twice at his smoke alarm and struck the wall separating his apartment from the neighbor's.
Emergency personnel "had responded to a fire alarm caused by Mason's cooking, which set off a smoke detector near his kitchen," the news release said. "Mr. Mason has complained in the past about frequent false alarms with the smoke detector and was upset that fire crews would not re-locate the detector. Mason took it upon himself to relocate the smoke detector, and shot it with the shotgun."
After emergency officials took Mason's shotgun, he "rearmed himself with a Colt .45 handgun and went outside, actively pointing the pistol at first responders and demanding the return of his shotgun," police said. First responders then tackled and disarmed Mason, who was taken into police custody, the news release said.
No one was hurt in the incident, police said.
