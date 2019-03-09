Man sets neighbor's porch on fire to rid it of ghosts, police say

STOCKTON, Calif. - A California man poured diesel fuel on his neighbor’s front porch Thursday evening in an attempt to eradicate a ghost from the residence, police said.
The family’s home security cameras caught video of neighbor Cuong Pham, 38, dousing the front porch and trying to set it aflame, KABC reported.
A mother and her two young children were asleep inside.
The woman called police, who arrested Pham, who lives across the street. He was charged with arson and attempted murder, KABC reported.
"They arrested him," the woman told KABC. "He said that he didn't have anything against us, that he thought he saw a ghost in our house and to me, that's just even scarier."
