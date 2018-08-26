Man sentenced for taunting bison at Yellowstone National Park

An Oregon man pleaded guilty in federal court Thursday on four charges of misconduct, including the taunting of a bison at Yellowstone National Park, KULR reported.
Raymond Reinke, 55, of Pendleton, was arrested Aug. 2 after video surfaced of the incident, where the man waves his arms and runs toward the bison.
Reinke initially pleaded not guilty to the charges, but changed his plea during Thursday's hearing, KULR reported. He was originally charged with five misdemeanors, but one charge was dropped in exchange for his guilty plea, the television station reported.
>> Bison stops traffic in Yellowstone
Judge Mark Carman sentenced Reinke to 60 days in jail on the charge of harassing wildlife for the bison incident, plus 60 days for interfering with law enforcement and 10 days for disorderly conduct, KULR reported.
Reinke apologized in court, saying he was “sorry to the buffalo.”
“He didn't deserve what I did to him,” Reinke told the court. “I'm sorry, I really didn't mean to hurt that buffalo."
“You chased and hounded the bison,” Carman told Reinke. “You're lucky the bison didn't take care of it, and you're standing in front of me."
