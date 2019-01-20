  • Man seeking owner of class ring found more than 15 years ago in Japan

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CHEYENNE, Wyo. - A man is looking for the owner of a class ring he found more than 15 years ago in Japan.

    Jonathan Beaston knows what it’s like to lose a class ring. He lost his in 1976 while serving in the military.

    That’s why, when he found a class ring in 2002 while stationed at a naval base in Japan, it set off a more than 15-year search for the owner, which still continues. 

    The 1978 women’s-style class ring has the words Cheyenne East High and the initials DPS or DRS. 

    “This girl, she might have been a merchant marine, or else she could have been a visiting U.S. Navy ship,” Beaston told KGWN. “I know that this person that lost their ring is probably wishing they had their ring back.”

     

