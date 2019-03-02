Man says boyfriend fell 70 feet from mountain moments after taking photo

GASTON COUNTY, N.C. - Emergency crews were called Friday morning to Crowders Mountain State Park after a man fell 70 feet from the mountain, paramedics said.
According to Gaston EMS, they received a call around 8 a.m. that someone had fallen near the Backside Trail on the mountain.
Officials said two hikers were climbing the trail and taking pictures near the climbing wall of the mountain when one of them lost his balance and fell 70 feet down the wall.
Rescue crews carried the injured man 100 feet up the side of the wall and then another 400 feet down the mountain to an ambulance.
Channel 9's partners at the Gaston Gazette reported that the man fell from the top of Crowders Mountain moments after his boyfriend said he had taken his photograph.
Hector Calix told the paper he and Navas Delcid, both from Long Island, New York, stopped at the state park while passing through as they returned home from Miami.
Calix said he has a sister who lives in Cherryville.
This is a developing story. Check back with WSOCTV.com for updates.
