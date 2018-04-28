0 Man said he stalked family to ‘make friends,' deputies say

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. - A man in Florida who allegedly stalked his neighbors and went onto their property several times claims he did it “to make friends,” Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office deputies say.

On April 25, deputies responded to a home in a suburban area of West Palm Beach after a man said his next-door neighbor, Robert Ciborek, 67, came onto his property, turned on a water spigot, and placed wooden blocks underneath the tires of his car, the Palm Beach Post reported.

The man, who said he lives in the house with his wife and two kids, gave surveillance footage to deputies that identified Ciborek trespassing.

The victim said he had called deputies at least six times since April 11 to report Ciborek trespassing onto the property “causing (his family) distress,” according to the arrest report.

In one incident on April 12, Ciborek allegedly came onto the property, while wearing a mask and costume, and was looking through his neighbors' windows and doors, the Palm Beach Post reported.

Deputies went to Ciborek’s home next door and arrested him. Ciborek admitted to deputies that he went onto the neighbor’s property “to water the lawn” and was only going to there “to make friends,” according to the report.

Ciborek remains at Palm Beach County Jail on a charges of stalking and burglary to a dwelling. He is being held on no bond, according to jail records.

