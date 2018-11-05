Man rescued after falling 100 feet down ghost town mine shaft

ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters rescued a man Saturday who fell nearly 100 feet down a ghost town mine shaft.
A 24-year-old man was exploring the Calico Ghost Town with some friends when he fell down the shaft, the Orange County Register reported.
San Bernardino County Fire Department heavy and cave rescue teams used ropes to lower a rescuer to the man, who has not been identified, and bring him to safety.
YERMO: #SBCoFD Urban Search and Rescue Team enroute to assist #YermoFire with MINE RESCUE. Reported adult male has fallen approx 60 feet down mine shaft near Calico Ghost Town. #USAR ^eas— SB County Fire (@SBCOUNTYFIRE) November 3, 2018
He sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a hospital, according to the Register.
The Calico mine system, with 500 shafts, produced more than $20 million worth of silver during a 12-year span, according to San Bernardino County.
Walter Knott, of Knotts Berry Farms, purchased it in the 1950s and architecturally preserved all but five of the 19th century buildings. It is now part of the San Bernardino County Regional Parks system.
