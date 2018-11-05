  • Man rescued after falling 100 feet down ghost town mine shaft

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    ORANGE COUNTY, Calif. - Firefighters rescued a man Saturday who fell nearly 100 feet down a ghost town mine shaft.

    A 24-year-old man was exploring the Calico Ghost Town with some friends when he fell down the shaft, the Orange County Register reported

    San Bernardino County Fire Department heavy and cave rescue teams used ropes to lower a rescuer to the man, who has not been identified, and bring him to safety. 

    He sustained major injuries and was airlifted to a hospital, according to the Register

    The Calico mine system, with 500 shafts, produced more than $20 million worth of silver during a 12-year span, according to San Bernardino County

    Walter Knott, of Knotts Berry Farms, purchased it in the 1950s and architecturally preserved all but five of the 19th century buildings. It is now part of the San Bernardino County Regional Parks system.

