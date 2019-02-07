Man reported missing believes he's God, ‘wants to heal and kill people,' deputies say

TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida sheriff’s office has been looking for a man who they say believes he is God and “wants to heal and kill people,” according to news reports.
Ariel Raul Rodriguez, 33, of Tampa, is listed among the missing persons cases being handled by the Hillsborough County Sheriff’s Office. According to the missing persons report, Rodriguez was last seen at his family’s home around 9 p.m. Monday.
Investigators told Fox 13 in Tampa that Rodriguez had been saying he was God and believes he is the lion mentioned in the Bible, the news station reported. He also reportedly said he “wants to heal people and kill people.”
Someone claiming to be Rodriguez called the news station late Wednesday afternoon and said he was in Tallahassee and was “fine.” The news station got no immediate response from the investigators on the case.
Rodriguez is described as 5 feet, 11 inches tall and weighs about 185 pounds, Fox 13 reported. He was last seen in a white four-door 2016 Acura TLX with Florida tag GHEC68.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to call the Sheriff's Office at 813-247-8200.
