Man rams cars with front-end loader in Walmart parking lot, police say

GULFPORT, Miss. - For reasons still befuddling investigators, a man rammed a front-end loader into multiple vehicles in a Walmart parking lot Sunday morning, police said.
Shaun Stroud, 32, took the 2008 John Deere front-end loader from Gulf Recycling then went to Walmart where he hit the lawn and garden center gate, struck two 53-foot utility trailers, an occupied Dodge Durango, an occupied Dodge Charger and unoccupied vehicles, including a Toyota Land Cruiser and Dodge Grand Caravan, according to WLOX.
When police arrived, Stroud took off in the front-end loader to a Nissan car dealer, where one of the tires was disabled. He tried to run but was taken into custody, according to the Sun Herald.
Two victims were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, according to WLOX.
Stroud was not targeting a specific person or business, police said. The reason for Stroud’s actions is still being investigated.
Stroud was arrested and charged with grand larceny, aggravated assault and malicious mischief, according to the Harrison County Jail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}