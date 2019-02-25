0 Man picks Holiday Inn over nursing home for retirement

A Texas man is not planning to spend his retirement years in a nursing home. Instead, Terry Robison will live at Holiday Inns nationwide, WSET reported.

In a Facebook post, Robison, of Spring, outlined the reasons for staying at the motel chain when he gets older.

While doing research, Robison said the average cost of nursing home care is $188 per day. Holiday Inn is much cheaper, he said.

“I've already checked on reservations at the Holiday Inn,” Robison wrote on Facebook. “For a combined long-term stay discount and senior discount, it's $59.23 per night.”

Robison notes that breakfast is included, and some Holiday Inns have happy hours.

With the money he saves daily, Robison claims there is plenty of cash for lunch and dinner -- or room service -- laundry, tips and even special movies shown in the hotel. Hotel security provides safety against criminals, too, he wrote.

Don’t forget the swimming pools, spas and weight rooms. Plus a bus for handicapped people will pick you up, “if you fake a decent limp.”

"They treat you like a customer, not a patient," Robison wrote.

RETIREMENT OPTIONS: One man says when the time comes, he is going to check in to the @HolidayInn instead of a nursing home.

Another advantage of choosing a motel over a nursing home is flexibility, Robison writes

“Want to see Hawaii ? They have Holiday Inn there too,” Robison posted. “TV broken? Light bulbs need changing? Need a mattress replaced? No problem. They fix everything, and apologize for the inconvenience.”

Medical care is probably the biggest drawback to this ambitious plan.

While Robison notes Medicare will pay for a fall -- “If you fall and break a hip, Medicare will pay for the hip, and Holiday Inn will upgrade you to a suite for the rest of your life,” he writes -- his plan does not include long-term medical care, which are built into the costs at senior care facilities and make residency more expensive, WYFF reported.

According to 2016 figures released by the Department of Health and Human Services, a private room at a licensesd nursing home for people who are ill or need help with daily living needs averages $253 per day -- or more than $7,600 or month.

Robison, however, has a cheeky answer to those spiraling costs, saying the motel is still more advantageous.

“The maid checks to see if you are OK,” Robison writes. “If not, they'll call an ambulance. ... Or the undertaker.”

