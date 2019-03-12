Man pays it forward for service members at Chick-fil-A

DURHAM, N.C. - A man at a North Carolina Chick-fil-A paid it forward by picking up the bill for a group of service members.
Brothers Jonathan Full and Stephen Full approached the soldiers while they were in line to order food at the Durham store.
Jonathan Full paid for about a dozen bills.
"It didn't really hit me that there were more,” Jonathan Full said. “I looked outside. Man, is there a bus dropped off somewhere? Did we just hit the mother lode here?"
Jonathan Full said he didn't care if 200 soldiers walked in. He was going to take care of every single one.
The Fulls' stepbrother died by suicide the previous week. He was a former U.S. Marine who battled PTSD.
Since then, Jonathan Full said it's been on his mind to buy a service member’s meal.
Stephen Full said his brother’s gesture is inspiring.
"By seeing his eyes well up and, of course, mine doing the same thing -- and being able to use it for a teachable moment for kids, it's in remembrance of our brother," Stephen Full said.
