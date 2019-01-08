Man kills brother, thought victim was turning into lizard, prosecutors say

SEATTLE - A 26-year-old Seattle man is in jail after prosecutors say he killed his brother Sunday night by stabbing him in the head with a 3-foot-long sword.
Police said Buckey Wolfe called 911 around 6:40 p.m. and said he had killed his brother at a Fremont house on Phinney Avenue North.
One neighbor said Wolfe’s parents had lived on the street for years and that Wolfe continued to live in the home with them while his brother had moved away.
The deputy prosecutor said in court Monday that officers “attempted to question the defendant, who appeared to have mental health issues” and “claimed to be diagnosed with schizophrenia.”
Prosecutors said that Wolfe was hallucinating when detectives responded and appeared to believe the detectives, like his brother, were turning into lizards.
A Facebook page for Wolfe lists the Phinney Avenue address as his home.
On another page under his same name, a post on Jan. 1 stated, “I will dash you lizards to pieces like pottery and scatter your bones to the winds!!!!!”
Judge Arthur Chapman set bail for Wolfe at $1 million.
“Given again the alleged delusional mental health issues, and the violence expressed by this alleged crime, I have to be conscious of the nature, the safety of the community,” Chapman said.
Due to internet issues, a spokesperson said the King County Prosecutor's Office was unable to send out the accompanying court documents Monday.
Those probable cause documents are expected to be released Tuesday and will likely provide more details on the case.
