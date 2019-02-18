  • Man killed in port-a-potty fire outside Baltimore Ravens stadium

    By: Michelle Ewing, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    BALTIMORE - A man is dead after three port-a-potties caught fire Sunday afternoon outside M&T Bank Stadium in Baltimore, authorities said.

    According to WMAR, firefighters responded to the scene about 3 p.m. after a security guard spotted the blaze in a parking lot outside the stadium, home to the NFL's Baltimore Ravens. 

    The Baltimore City Fire Department tweeted that "an adult male was seen on fire coming from a Port A Potty." 

    "Upon arrival, the adult male was pronounced deceased & three Port A Potties engulfed in flames," the tweet said.

    Officials are still trying to determine what caused the fire, WMAR reported.

