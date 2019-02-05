Man killed by exploding e-cigarette when metal piece sliced artery, officials say

FORT WORTH, Texas - A Texas man was killed last week when an e-cigarette exploded sending metal pieces flying.
William Eric Brown, 24 of Forth Worth, died last week, according to KXAS-TV, when a piece of the electronic cigarette cut his left carotid artery.
The medical examiner’s report attributed Brown’s death to a “penetrating trauma from exploding vaporizer pen,” KXAS reported.
The accident happened while Brown was sitting in his car outside a shop where he went to buy more vaping products.
He was taken to a local hospital for treatment and his grandmother told the news station he was talking shortly after the incident occurred, but he died several days later when doctors had a hard time removing a three-inch metal shard from his head.
A Florida man died last May, according to The New York Times, after suffering a head wound from an exploding e-cigarette.
