Man intentionally ran mother, 80, off road, deputies say

PAYETTE, Idaho - A man intentionally ran his 80-year-old mother off the road Thursday as she was trying to drive to the sheriff’s office to get help, investigators said.
Roger Wayne Lincoln, 58, crashed into his mother’s car around 6 p.m. He was driving in a red 1999 Pontiac Firebird Trans Am as she was driving to the Payette County Sheriff’s Office, according to KTVB.
The mother, whose name was not released, was taken to a hospital for treatment.
Sheriff: Payette man intentionally ran his mom off the road; arrest warrant outhttps://t.co/DRJItPb07w pic.twitter.com/3Auwq6pS20— KTVB.COM (@KTVB) April 21, 2018
"Our belief is they had some kind of incident at the house and we believe he didn't allow her to call 911 at that time, according to the information we have, and she was leaving the residence to get help,” Payette County Sheriff's Lt. Andy Creech told the Idaho Press.
Lincoln is wanted on charges of aggravated battery, intimidating a witness, leaving the scene of an injury collusion and intentional destruction of a telecommunication line or instrument, according to KTVB.
