Man injured when run over twice by girlfriend's ex, police say

A Colorado man was seriously injured last month when his girlfriend’s ex-boyfriend allegedly ran him over with an SUV twice, KDVR reported.
Aaron Lawson, of Englewood, said he was dating a woman -- they are no longer in a relationship -- when he had a confrontation on Nov. 22 with Erik Abrams, who used to date the woman, the television station reported.
Lawson recorded the incident and obtained a restraining order against Abrams, KDVR reported. On Nov. 26, Abrams allegedly drove over Lawson with a Ford Explorer, the television station reported.
"I backed up and he ended up just plowing over me. From what I hear, he ran me into a concrete barrier, backed up and then ran over my whole body," Lawson told KDVR. "(He) tried to get away and then he rolled the vehicle over some handrail or something."
Lawson said his injuries include two broken legs and a fractured hip, the television station reported. Abrams has been charged with attempted first-degree murder, assault with a deadly weapon and three misdemeanors related to the crash.
Lawson said he was not sure if he would be able to walk again.
"They say I am, but in your head, you’re going to second guess yourself," Lawson told KDVR.
A fundraiser has been established for Lawson on Facebook.
