Man injured after accidentally springing his own booby trap

CLEVELAND COUNTY, N.C. - A man in Cleveland County, North Carolina, was seriously hurt after he was shot by his own booby trap.
Edwin Smith booby-trapped a back door with a shotgun and posted an abrasive warning sign for intruders.
He opened the door at about 11:30 a.m. to feed squirrels. The trap was sprung and he was struck in the arm. He is recovering in a hospital.
