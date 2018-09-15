  • Man in his 20s killed in shark attack, police say

    By: Manoella Macedo , Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    WELLFLEET, Mass. - A man in his 20s was killed in a shark attack at a Cape Cod beach, officials say.  

    The man was attacked at Newcomb Hollow Beach on Saturday afternoon, officials say.

    Wellfleet Police confirmed the shark attack happened just after noon, Boston 25 News reported.

    He was pulled from the water, given first-aid and taken to Cape Cod Hospital, where he died, police said.

    The man suffered "injuries to his lower extremities," an off-duty lifeguard told The Cape Cod Times.

    This is the first fatal shark attack in Massachusetts since 1936.

