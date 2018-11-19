0 Man shot, killed next to vigil for his murdered cousin

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. - Deputies with Florida's St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office are investigating a deadly shooting in West Augustine.

Lavert Durden, 28, was killed after an argument on Christopher and Aiken streets, according to the Sheriff's Office.

Deputies are now looking for 30-year-old Brandon Calloway and have located 20-year-old Traevon Watson in connection with the shooting.

The men are wanted for questioning.

They were involved in a heated argument with Durden just minutes before the shooting, according to Detective Gene Tolbert, sergeant of the Major Crimes Unit.

Watson was located Saturday evening and is speaking with detectives, according to the St. Johns County Sheriff's Office.

Anyone who might know where Calloway might be is urged to call 824-8304 or 911.

#BREAKING: Deputies say person of interest Traevon Watson has been located and is speaking with detectives in connection to Lavert Durden’s death in West Augustine.



SJSO is still searching for Brandon Calloway @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/rGQXCMHuWT — Brittney Donovan (@brittneyANjax) November 18, 2018

ActionNewsJax reporter Courtney Cole spent the evening on the scene, speaking to neighbors and the aunt of the victim.

“What happened today and then for it to happen on the anniversary of my son’s death — you know, the family is torn to pieces,” said Annette Durden.

On Friday evening, she was gathering with family to remember the lives of her son Charles “Juvie” Durden and his friend, Stefon Larry.

"Me and my family, we still haven’t forgotten. It’s just like yesterday to us,” Annette Durden told ActionNewsJax.

They were shot, killed and burned inside a SUV in November 2016.

But just minutes before they could walk to the memorial, her nephew, Lavert Durden, was shot and killed in West Augustine.

The St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to a shooting call at 5:03 p.m. at Herbert Street and Christopher Street.

Deputies arrived on the scene at 5:08 p.m.

Lavert Durden was already dead when officers arrived. The Sheriff’s Office said he was shot multiple times.

Neighbors poured into the streets, in disbelief.

“[I] lived in this community all my life, this is not something that we’d normally have going on in our community,” said the Rev. Ronald L. Stafford. He’s the pastor at New Mt. Moriah Christian Ministry, on the corner near the location of the deadly shooting.

Stafford not only lives in this community but also works in West Augustine.

“A bad situation to see a young man shot down like this,” Stafford said.

He told ActionNewsJax that it's normal to see St. Johns County deputies in his church parking lot.

#RIGHTNOW It’s still a very active scene here at Herbert & Christopher Streets in West Augustine following the deadly shooting of a victim earlier this evening. @SJSOPIO is set to talk to at 9:00 p.m. to update us with the latest details in the investigation. @ActionNewsJax pic.twitter.com/qRyB47j6Cp — Courtney Cole (@CourtneyANJax) November 17, 2018

“Years ago, you had drugs and things is this community, and the Sheriff’s Department worked very hard and cleaned it up,” Stafford said.

The Sheriff's Office says right now, this deadly shooting is not tied to drugs or gangs.

They believe it was an argument that got out of hand.

Annette Durden says their family needs answers — and closure — now more than ever.

“There’s just a big hole in my heart. I really don’t how to really put it into words,” said Annette Durden.

