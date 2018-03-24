Man found dead on freeway severed artery during domestic disturbance, deputies say

A California man who punched a plate-glass window after a domestic disturbance was found dead Thursday morning after a piece of the glass severed one of his arteries, KTLA reported.
The victim, a 47-year-old Hispanic man, was found dead in a vehicle early Thursday on the shoulder of the San Gabriel Freeway near Norwalk, KCBS reported.
An investigation by the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department found that the man had been involved in a domestic disturbance Wednesday, KTLA reported.
During the incident, the man punched a window, and a piece of broken glass severed an artery on his left arm, deputies said.
The man then got into his vehicle and drove away, officials said.
Police did not release any other details about the incident and are withholding the man’s name pending notification of his family, KCBS reported.
The death is being investigated as accidental, KTLA reported.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}