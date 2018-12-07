Man fixes broken window blind with CVS Pharmacy receipt, goes viral on Twitter

LAKEWOOD, Ohio - An Ohio man's unusual replacement for a broken window blind -- a CVS Pharmacy receipt -- has gone viral on Twitter.
Andrew Nolan, 27, told local media outlets that went to CVS Pharmacy earlier in the week to pick up a few things. Although he purchased fewer than 10 items he received what seemed to be a long receipt, which got he and his friends talking.
When one of the vertical plastic blinds on Nolan's bedroom window broke a short time later, he decided to test an idea. In a move that would make MacGyver proud, Nolan put the lengthy CVS receipt where the broken blind had been.
"It fit perfectly," Nolan told WEWS-TV.
Nolan snapped a picture of his "fixed" blind and tweeted it, along with the words, "One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS."
One of my blinds broke in my bedroom so I just went to CVS pic.twitter.com/0QghmXKZ7R— andrew (@andrewnolan2) December 5, 2018
He woke up the next day to find the tweet had gone viral. As of Friday evening, Nolan's tweet had garnered more than 54,000 retweets and more than 245,000 likes, joining a long-running Twitter meme ragging on the pharmacy chain for the length of its receipts.
Nolan told WJW-TV he found the reaction to his tweet to be “definitely strange” and a little “shocking.”
