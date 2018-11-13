0 Man finds Korean War soldier's battlefield love letters, searches for family

MARION COUNTY, Fla. - It’s like a scene out of “The Notebook.” A Belleview, Florida, man found dozens of letters from a Korean War soldier to his wife and is determined to find the man’s family.

The wartime letters between Sgt. Warren Holly and his sweetheart, Jean Holly, are dated more than 60 years ago.

The mystery began about three weeks ago when Dan Heater bought a box of knickknacks from a stranger at Grumpy Jerry’s Flea Market. He found about 60 letters inside the box.

Heater read one letter and found terms of endearment and stories of war.

“He talked about the gunfire and everything and he kept saying he was OK. So I know he had to go through a lot,” said Heater.

But Heater didn't want to go much further so as not to invade the privacy of the couple.

Every letter is addressed from Warren Holly to Jean Holly except one written from her to his commander, pleading for him to be moved from the front line.

Heater wonders if the sergeant ever made it home and back to his sweetheart.

“I do wonder, and I hope he did. If the man's alive, I would love to meet him,” Heater said.

Heater said he wants all the attention he can get for the letters, and hopes someone who sees them can help get them back to the Holly family.

