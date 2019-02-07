Man fights off burglar with barbecue fork, police say

PROVO, Utah - Police are hoping the public can help smoke out a suspected burglar who fled after a Utah man fought him off with a barbecue fork.
According to KSTU, Landon Ledingham was house-sitting for his parents early Tuesday when he heard an intruder inside their Provo home.
Armed only with a barbecue fork, Ledingham crept upstairs and spotted a man, who fled toward the home's back door, the station reported.
"He chose flight and I chose fight," Ledingham told KSTU. "I saw him run down the steps, so I pursued him down the steps. We both slipped in the mud a little bit here, and then his shoes flew off and I took off after him."
After the man scaled one fence and crashed through another, Ledingham caught up to him and a struggle ensued. That's when the man grabbed the fork and pushed it into Ledingham's chest, KSTU reported.
"I kicked him off, and that's when he started running into the woods," Ledingham told the station.
Provo police are still searching for the suspect, described as a 5-foot-9, 140-pound black man, KSTU reported.
