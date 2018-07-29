Man drives scooter from Massachusetts to Maine using phone as headlight, police say

A man on a motorized scooter was arrested after he was seen driving on the Maine Turnpike using only his cell phone as a headlight.
At around 1:20 a.m. on Friday, a Maine State Police trooper pulled over the 26-year-old Massachusetts man on the Maine Turnpike at mile marker 3 northbound in Kittery after he saw the scooter did not have headlights.
The man explained to the trooper he had traveled from New Bedford, Massachusetts, all the way to Kittery, Maine, using only the light on his phone as a headlight.
The driver did not have a valid driver's license nor was the scooter registered.
It is illegal to drive mopeds and motorized scooters on the Maine Turnpike or on any other interstate highway.
On 07-27-2018 at approximately 0122 hours, Trooper Scott Harakles of Troop G stopped a motorized scooter operating on the Maine Turnpike at mile marker 3 northbound in Kittery without headlights. The 26 year old male from Massachusetts stated that he had traveled from New Bedford, Massachusetts using his cell phone as a headlight. The operator did not have a valid drivers’ license, and the scooter was not registered. Thankfully, he was stopped after traveling only a couple miles into Maine as he was very difficult to see at night without lights. Just a reminder that mopeds and motorized scooters are prohibited on the Maine Turnpike. Title 29A §1252-3: Mopeds and motorized scooters A moped or motorized scooter may not be operated: By a person who does not possess a valid license of any class or a license specifically endorsed to operate a motorcycle or a moped; orOn an interstate highway or on a way in which a bicycle is prohibited.
