Man drags daughter to safety before being shot, video shows

NEW YORK - A man was shot while protecting his 3-year-old daughter when three gunman began tried to chase them, video shows.
The 30-year-old man was walking with his daughter on Sept. 17 when a man tried to shoot him, the New York Post reported.
When the man grabbed his daughter and started to run two other gunman can be seen trying to chase them down the sidewalk. One of the men grabbed the girl before shooting the man in the leg, and all three gunman fled, WPIX reported.
The man was taken to a hospital, where he is in stable condition.
His daughter was not injured.
