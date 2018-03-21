Man dies from heart attack after getting head stuck in movie theater seat

BIRMINGHAM, England - A man died from a heart attack after getting his head caught in an electric movie theater seat while reportedly trying to reach for his cellphone, which had fallen between two chairs.
The man’s phone fell between the electronic, reclining Gold Class seats toward the end of a movie March 9 at a Vue theater in Birmingham, England, according to the Birmingham Mail.
When the man bent down to get it, the foot rest clamped down on his head, according to the Independent.
The man panicked as his partner and staff at the Vue theater worked to free him. He was then taken to the hospital, where he died March 16, according to the Mail.
The Birmingham City Council started a health and safety investigation, according to the Independent.
“A full investigation into the nature of the incident is ongoing,” a spokesperson for Vue said. “Our thoughts and condolences are with the family who have our full support and assistance.”
