0 Man crushed saving daughter from tractor, dies saving her

LUMBERTON, Miss. -

A Mississippi family is mourning the life of a man who saved his daughter from a tractor accident.

Bradley Christensen was crushed, killed by a tractor while he saved his 3-year-old daughter.

Police said that Christensen’s daughter was playing with children when she climbed atop a tractor as her father spoke to his landlord. The 3-year-old ended up hitting the button that turns on the tractor and it started to roll toward a home, WLOX reported.

Christensen grabbed the little girl from the equipment, but the tractor pulled him under. It ended up hitting the house, and pinned him under the turning wheel, crushing him.

First responders removed him from under the tractor and treated him until he was airlifted to an area hospital, where he was later pronounced dead, WLOX reported.

At the time of the accident, his fiancee was sleeping inside.

This isn’t the first tragedy the family suffered. In December, the couple’s 3-month-old baby died. Ashley Gerald, Christensen’s fiancee told WLOX that he performed CPR on the baby for over half an hour before paramedics arrived.

Gerald said that Christensen told her that he’d give his life to his kids.

“The way my brother went out, he went out a hero,” James Christensen, Bradley’s older brother told WLOX. “He gave his life for his daughter. That just shows how much being a father meant to him.”

