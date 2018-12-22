  • Man who "looked like the walking dead" tries to break down woman's door, police say

    By: Jared Leone, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. - A woman called police after a man who “looked like the walking dead” wandered onto her porch late Friday night, tried to knock down her door, then flung himself over the side railing. 

    Savannah Brotherton said the man, who has not been identified, appeared to be covered in mud when she saw him around 10:20 p.m. through her doorbell video camera, WBTW reported.

    She called police, who arrived about four minutes later and found the man in a ditch, WBTW reported. 

    "He has not been charged with any crime," Myrtle Beach police Cpl. Thomas Vest told WBTW. "We feel that seeking medical attention for him was the best course of action."

