Man charged with throwing Christmas ham at woman during dispute

LONDON, Ky. - A Kentucky man was arrested Sunday, accused of throwing a Christmas ham at a woman during a domestic dispute, authorities said.
The pair were arguing about when Christmas dinner should take place, The Associated Press reported.
Officers found several items on the floor, including the ham, after they responded to a domestic dispute call, the Laurel County Sheriff’s Office said.
David Brannon, 31, was charged with assault and fleeing or evading police, according to the Laurel County Corrections database.
