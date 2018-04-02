Man breaks into home, met by off-duty officer, police say

MOSES LAKE, Wash. - A man whose felony convictions go back two decades was arrested after breaking into a Moses Lake home that was being guarded by an off-duty police officer, officials said.
After being the victim of several burglaries, the Moses Lake homeowner hired the off-duty police officer to spend the night, officials said.
At about 1:30 a.m. Friday, a longtime felon broke into the home, according to Moses Lake police.
When confronted by the officer, the man tried to run through a locked door, officials said. He was unsuccessful, and was held by the off-duty officer until Moses Lake police arrived, officials said.
The Moses Lake Police Department said the man complained during his arrest that the police were harassing him, though he was arrested inside someone else's home.
He was booked into the Grant County Jail on charges of residential burglary.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}