Man brandishes samurai sword during argument, police say

KEY WEST, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Friday night after he allegedly threatened someone with a 2-foot-long samurai sword, the Key West Citizen reported.
Steven Randall Solstad, 29, of Jensen Beach, was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unlicensed carrying of a concealed weapon, WPLG reported.
According to the arrest report, Solstad told police he was sleeping Friday in a Key West parking lot when a man woke him up "yelling hysterically." Solstad said after the man left he noticed his cellphone, which had been charging nearby, was missing.
According to police, Solstad chased the man and then threatened him with the sword, screaming, "I will kill you," WPLG reported.
TRENDING STORIES:
- GHSA releases new details about high school football player's death
- Meteorologist Karen Minton retiring after nearly 33 years at WSB-TV
- Teacher accused of raping, molesting 13-year-old girl
The man fled on a bicycle and called police. He denied taking Solstad’s phone, the television station reported.
According to the arrest reported, officers found the sword in a nylon sheath attached to Solstad's bicycle, WPLG reported.
Solstad is being held on $10,000 bond at the Key West Jail, police said.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}