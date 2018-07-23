Man balls up baby wipe, shoves it down infant's throat, police say

TARPON SPRINGS, Fla. - A man tightly balled a baby wipe and shoved it down a 5-month-old boy’s throat, police said.
Michael Hurley, 32, was at home with the boy Tuesday when the child’s mother came home and found him choking, WFTS reported. She took him outside and cried for help. Neighbors rushed over, held the child upside and removed the wipe, which was completely covered in blood, according to WFTS.
Hurley told police he was using a wipe around the child’s mouth when he “cannot remember” and “does not know what happened” with the wipe or how it became lodged in the child’s throat, according to WFTS.
The boy, who has developmental delays caused at birth that affect his motor skills, is in critical condition, according to WFTS.
Hurley was arrested and charged with first-degree attempted murder on Wednesday, according to jail records. He is being held without bond at Pinellas County Jail.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}