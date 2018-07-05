Man at Busch Gardens Tampa Bay hit by bullet shot to celebrate July 4th

A man who decided to spend Independence Day at Busch Gardens in Tampa, Florida, was sent to the hospital after being wounded by a bullet fired outside the theme park to celebrate the Fourth of July holiday.
Police said the bullet hit the man above the shoulder blade Wednesday night, WFLA reported.
The man, who was not identified, was with his wife who saw that he was bleeding. The couple went to the park security office for help. He was taken to Tampa General Hospital and treated for non-life-threatening injuries, WFLA reported.
>> Read: Firearms over fireworks: The dangers of shooting guns on the Fourth of July
Busch Gardens released a statement to local media after the shooting saying that the park is working with police and that “the safety of Busch Gardens Tampa Bay’s guests, team members and animals in our care is always out top priority.”
No arrests have been made in the incident, WFTS reported.
