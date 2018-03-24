  • Man arrested in burglary of Patriots TE Rob Gronkowski's home

    By: Boston25News.com

    Updated:

    One man was arrested and two suspects are being sought in the burglary of Patriots tight end Rob Gronkowski's house.

    While the Patriots were playing in Super Bowl LII in Minneapolis on Feb. 4, police were called to Gronkowski's house in Foxborough, Massachusetts, for a burglary. 

    According to a heavily redacted police report, the break-in at Gronkowski's home happened just five minutes after he scored his first of two touchdowns.

    The report shows the burglary happened at 8:50 p.m., during the third quarter of the Patriots' game against the Eagles.

    On Friday morning, police executed a search warrant at the home of Anthony Almeida in Randolph. As a result of the search, police arrested Almeida, 31, on charges of breaking and entering, two counts of receiving stolen property, and malicious destruction of property.

    He was arraigned Friday afternoon. 

    Almeida pleaded not guilty to the charges and was released on $5,000 bail. He was ordered to stay away from the victims and is due back in court on April 20.

    Police said 26-year-old Shayne Denn of Tewksbury and 28-year-old Eric Tyrrell of Foxborough are still at large.

    Police said an Apple watch, a Rolex watch and two rare coins from the 1800s have been recovered. A firearm has not yet been recovered.

    According to the police report, the burglars were not able to get into Gronkowski's bedroom; it was found locked and secured.

    The investigation is ongoing, police said.

