Man arrested for tweet offering $500 to kill ICE agent

A Massachusetts man was arrested on a "threat-related charge," the U.S. Attorney's Office said Thursday.
Brandon James Ziobrowski, of Cambridge, was arrested and charged with making a threat.
According to U.S. Attorney Andrew Lelling, Ziobrowski, 33, tweeted “I am broke but will scrounge and literally give $500 to anyone who kills an ICE agent. @me seriously who else can pledge get in on this let’s make this work.”
US Attorney Andrew Lelling says his office will aggressively prosecute anyone who shows violence against law enforcement. He says 4 officers were shot this year in MA - they’re taking these threats online very seriously @boston25 pic.twitter.com/IjAtNQqtbu— Litsa Pappas (@LitsaPappas) August 9, 2018
"Over time, Ziobrowksi's tweets have become more violent and threatening," the indictment read. "He has repeatedly tweeted his desire to 'slit' Senator John McCain's throat."
TRENDING STORIES:
Federal prosecutors called the tweet referring to an Immigration and Customs Enforcement officer specific and serious.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}