Man arrested for trespassing, punching security guard's dog in face

TULSA, Okla. - Police in Tulsa, Oklahoma, arrested a man for animal cruelty after officers said he punched a dog in the face.
A security guard was patrolling an apartment near 61st and Riverside early Tuesday morning when he saw a man who he knew did not have permission to be there, police said.
The guard told Travis Laforge to leave multiple times, but the guard said Laforge became confrontational and raised his hand in a threatening way, police said. The guard used pepper spray on him, authorities said.
After getting sprayed, Laforge reportedly told the guard, “You want something to Mace me about? There you go,” then walked to the guard’s car and punched the dog in the face, authorities said.
The dog had his head poked out of an open window. The blow had enough force to knock the fully grown German shepherd off his feet, according to the police report.
Once police arrived, officers said Laforge did not follow commands and walked away from them before they got him into custody.
He was arrested on trespassing, obstruction and animal cruelty charges.
