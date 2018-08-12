Man arrested for attempted striptease at restaurant, police say

Meat lovers may enjoy a New York strip steak, but a Florida couple eating at a Japanese restaurant last week was unprepared for a man trying to perform a striptease at their table.
Police said James Dylan Jordan, 24, of Dunedin, drunkenly approached the couple at a Kobe Japanese Steakhouse on Aug. 5 and began taking his clothes off, dancing in front of the woman, The Tampa Bay Times reported.
When the woman asked him to stop, Jordan insulted her and threatened to fight her husband, according to court records.
Jordan was arrested by Pinellas County Sheriff’s deputies and charged with disorderly conduct in an establishment, according to court records. He was released Monday from the Pinellas County Jail after posting a $150 bond.
