Man arrested for allegedly hitting dog with baseball bat, police say

    By: Boston25News.com

    Massachusetts man was arrested Friday for allegedly abusing a dog with a baseball bat.

    Gregory Ostiguy, 50, of New Bedford, was arrested by Dartmouth Police and charged with animal cruelty.

    Police responded to a report of animal abuse at around 6:50 p.m. on Friday. After an investigation, police determined that Ostiguy did in fact strike the dog with a bat.

    The dog was transported to a local veterinary hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

     

