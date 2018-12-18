Man arrested after trying to pay for McDonald's with marijuana, police say

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. - A Florida man was jailed after he attempted to pay for his McDonald’s drive-thru order with a bag of marijuana.
The Port St. Lucie Police Department said in a Facebook post Monday that a McDonald’s employee contacted them at 2 a.m. saying that a man, later identified as Anthony Andrew Gallagher, was in the drive-thru trying to exchange marijuana for food.
The Associated Press reported that the worker denied Anthony Andrew Gallagher’s offer and he drove off.
TRENDING STORIES:
“Once on scene police took the description of the suspect and remained in the area,” the department said in the Facebook post. “A short time later, the suspect again went through the drive-thru of the McDonald’s.”
An officer approached Gallagher, noticing a strong odor of marijuana from his car.
“Police found approximately 11 grams of marijuana on the suspect,” the department said. “The suspect told police that he did offer marijuana in exchange for food, but that he did so as a joke.”
Gallagher was arrested for possession of marijuana under 20 grams and booked in the St. Lucie County Jail. An inmate search of the jail did not turn up results for the suspect.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}