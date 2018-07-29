  • Man arrested after shooting gun through sunroof on bridge, police say

    By: Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk

    CLEARWATER, Fla. - A Florida man was arrested Saturday after he allegedly fired more than six shots from his gun through the sunroof of his vehicle while driving across a bridge, The Tampa Bay Times reported.

    Jelani Dixon, 28, of Lutz, Florida, was driving on the Memorial Causeway Bridge on Saturday around 9 a.m. when he began firing his Ruger .40-caliber handgun through the sunroof, police said.

    There were several pedestrians on the bridge but nobody was injured, the Times reported.

    Police arrested Dixon in Clearwater Beach. He was charged with discharging a firearm in public, which is a felony. He was taken to the Pinellas County Jail and later was released on a $10,000 bond, according to court records.

