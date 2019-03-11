0 Man arrested after driving Maserati into home, police say

SOUTHBOROUGH, Mass. - A Massachusetts man was arrested after a Maserati struck the corner of a house in Southborough, according to Southborough police.

>> Watch the news report here

Police said Felipe Deafilvapinheiro of Rockland was arrested after his car left the road and hit the Cordaville Road home, causing extensive damage.

No one inside the home was injured as a result of the crash.

Police said they found evidence of marijuana possession on the driver after he lost control while trying to make a left turn at an intersection.

The driver allegedly flew about 200 feet through the air, crashing into the home before skidding another 200 feet and smashing into a tree.

"That car went up, there was no skid marks, nothing," neighbor Rich Dagg said. "Two hundred feet of airborne car. I've seen a lot of accidents out here. This is probably the worst one I've seen."

Dagg dashed across the street to rescue the driver from the sports car.

"We were able to open the door, and he was able to pull himself out," Dagg said. "He stood there, a very blank stare. He was like, 'Yeah, I was driving.' Like nothing happened."

Mike Nocera and his wife have lived in the area for almost 50 years, and while they've seen their share of close calls, they said their home has never been hit.

"We heard the crash, we jumped out of bed and said, 'He had to hit the house,'" Nocera said. “Sounded like a bomb went off at the time, it was really loud."

Early this morning, Felipe Deafilvapinheiro of Rockland, Ma was placed under arrest and charged with operating a motor... Posted by Southborough Police Department on Sunday, March 10, 2019

Nocera said the impact and damage was telling of the suspect's recklessness.

"Out with some friends or something, partying?" Nocera said. "Buying marijuana, buying booze? Who knows? Something wrong with him, they wouldn't arrest him for nothing."

The portion of the home where the car crashed into used to be the bedroom of two of Nocera's adult children.

He said it could've been a lot worse had someone been in there, but the home was boarded up as the family waits for an insurance adjuster to head out Monday to estimate how much cleaning would cost.

Deafilvapinheiro was charged with operating a motor vehicle while under the influence, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, failure to stop or yield, speeding, a marked lanes violation, and unsafe operation of a motor vehicle.

© 2019 Cox Media Group.