Man arrested after allegedly working out nude at New Hampshire gym

PLAISTOW, N.H. - A Massachusetts man was arrested after allegedly walking into a gym in Plaistow, New Hampshire, and working out nude, police say.
The 34-year-old, identified as Eric Stagno, allegedly went into a Planet Fitness and stripped down at the gym's door.
Police say he then walked back and forth in the gym before working out on a yoga mat.
Officers arrived on scene and found Stagno completely nude in a "yoga-type position." The only statement he made after being found was that he thought the gym was a "judgment-free zone."
Stagno was arrested and charged with indecent exposure/lewdness and disorderly conduct.
